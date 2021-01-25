Temperature set to hit 36 deg C in city this week

Christchurch is set to reach 35 deg C on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

Christchurch is in for some scorching highs early this week as a ridge of warm weather moves across the country.

The city is forecast reach 29 deg C on Monday followed by a scorching high of 36 deg C on Tuesday.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said this is 13 deg C above the city's average temperature for this time of year.

"Christchurch is currently looking at three days in a row with more than 5 deg C above average."

It is considered a heatwave when temperatures are consistently 5 deg C above average for five days.

It is a similar story further south with Timaru expecting to reach 28 deg C on Monday and 34 deg C on Tuesday.

Dunedin and Nelson are also in for some warmer days this week, reaching 30 deg C and 26 deg C, on Tuesday respectively.

The sunshine is not expected to last all week with a front expected to bring a cool change to much of the country from about Thursday.

It follows a bleak summer so far in Christchurch.

"People would have felt these long stretches of below-average temperatures over the Christmas period," a MetService meteorologist said.

The south was battered by thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong gales last week.