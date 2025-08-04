Temperatures plunge to -7 deg C in parts of Canterbury

Photo: File image

A "severe frost" for Canterbury and Otago has seen a chilly start to the week for parts of the South Island.

Metservice said the coldest temperatures were in the Canterbury High Country and inland Canterbury.

Forecaster Matthew Ford said Mt Cook Aerodrome dipped down to -7 deg C overnight and in the high country Pukaki recorded -6 deg C.

In Otago, Dunedin Airport also dipped to -6 deg C.

Ford said, although it would have been a cold night for the South Island, with ground temperature of -6 deg C to -7 deg C amounting to a severe frost, for this time of year it was not uncommon for inland Canterbury and Central Otago to have temperatures around -5 deg C to -6 deg C.

As the day progressed, most of the South Island could expect clear skies, he said.

Much of the North Island was also expected to be fine on Monday but some showers and easterlies were expected in the north, from Coromandel and north of Auckland, as well on the east coast around Gisborne and Hawkes Bay.