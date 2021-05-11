Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Temperatures set to plummet as cold fronts move over South Island

    Winter is well and truly on the way with temperatures set to drop in the South Island over the next few days.

    The MetService says fronts will move over New Zealand from the southwest on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the west and strong northwesterlies in the east.

    Heavy rain watches are in place for northern Fiordland, Buller, the ranges of northwest Nelson, the Tararua Range and Mt Taranaki.

    Strong wind watches are in place for the Canterbury High Country, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

    While Christchurch has experienced relatively high temperatures over the past few days, the southerly change will spread up the South Island on Tuesday and over the North Island on Wednesday.

    "The difference will be most notable in the South Island, with a few locations set to see around a 10C drop in temperature." MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said.

    Temperatures in Christchurch are expected to drop from an afternoon high of 22 deg C on Tuesday to 7 deg C on Wednesday morning.

    The change is predicted to bring snow down to 600m in Southland, Dunedin and the Southern Lakes area from tomorrow afternoon, and to 700m overnight in the Canterbury High Country.

    MetService is calling it "the first significant snowfall for the year".

    Road snowfall warnings are in place for Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Road and Milford Road (SH94).

    Wellington is expected to reach a high of 17 deg C on Tuesday but temperatures will plunge to 10 deg C on Wednesday morning.

    A high of 22 deg C is forecast in Auckland on Tuesday but that is set to drop to 17 deg C on Thursday.

    -NZ Herald and Otago Daily Times

