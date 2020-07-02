Temperatures set to rise over the weekend

Photo: Getty Images

In spite of the cold and dreary week, temperatures are expected to pick up again in Christchurch over the weekend.

Metservice meteorologist Kyle Lee said the cold front that has been hitting most of New Zealand is expected to move away from Christchurch on Thursday.

"We are forecasting just a bit of cloud in the morning on Friday and then it actually becomes fine.

"The southerly dries out in the morning and the northerlies start developing.

"With the northerlies, we do see the temperatures start to increase.”

The maximum temperature on Friday is expected to be 9 deg C, while Saturday is forecasting a high of 13 deg C.

Lee said Sunday morning will be warmer than most recently with a forecast 7 deg C. The weather will remain fine throughout the day with a maximum of 14 deg C.

Christchurch had 101.6mm of rainfall throughout the month of June. Lee said this is above the historical average for the month, which sits at about 50mm.

“Last year we saw 82mm of rain in June, which is above the average, but I don’t think it’s anything substantial.”

Christchurch had 88.5 hours of sunshine in the month of June.