Thief steals ice cream, flashes gun in Christchurch store

    The QE2 Foodmarket in Christchurch where a man took ice cream and showed a gun. Photo: GoogleMaps
    Instead of paying for his ice cream at a convenience store, a thief flashed a gun at the shop assistant before making a hasty getaway on a bike.

    The theft happened this morning at the QE2 Foodmarket in New Brighton, Christchurch.

    Police said the incident was reported to them at 9.30am.

    "A man stole an ice cream from a store and on the way out has shown what was thought to be a firearm," a spokeswoman said.

    "He didn't make any threats or point the weapon and police are making inquiries to locate the man using CCTV footage."

    The spokeswoman said it was not an aggravated robbery as the alleged offender appeared not to have used the possible weapon to steal the ice cream.

    They are searching the area for the man. The Foodmarket is on the corner of Bower Ave and Travis Rd, New Brighton, not far from Shirley Boys' High School.
     

