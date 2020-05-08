Friday, 8 May 2020

Third Angela Blackmoore murder accused appears in High Court

    Angela Blackmoore was 21 when she died at her home in August 1995. Photo: File
    The third person accused of killing a young Christchurch mum has had his first High Court appearance.

    Angela Blackmoore was stabbed 39 times in her house on Vancouver Cres in Wainoni on August 17, 1995, as her two-year-old son slept in the next room.

    It is one of New Zealand's longest cold murder cases.

    Last October there was a major police breakthrough, with the arrest of a man and woman.

    In late February, Jeremy Powell, 45, pleaded guilty to beating Blackmoore to death – claiming he was offered $10,000 to do so.

    On Tuesday, a 47-year-old man became the third person arrested and charged with murdering Blackmore.

    Lawyers for him – and the woman also charged with murder – appeared at the High Court in Christchurch today on their behalf.

    The man will reappear next week to discuss whether he can be bailed.

    He and the accused woman, who denies any involvement, will next appear in court together on July 17 - to discuss name suppression.

    Blackmoore's partner, Laurie Anderson, discovered her body when he returned home after work at 11.20pm on the night of her death.

    Powell is yet to be sentenced.

