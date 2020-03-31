Third body in 48 hours found in Canterbury public area

Denton Park. Photo: Supplied

A body has been discovered at a Christchurch park this morning - the third found in a public place since Sunday.

Police were called to Denton Park, off Main South Rd, in Hornby at 6.20am on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the person had died due to medical event and the circumstances were not suspicious.

It is the third body to be discovered in the Canterbury region in 48 hours.

Another woman's body was discovered in a creek near Sisson Dr in Northcote about 3pm on Sunday.

Her death was not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the coroner.

And on Monday, police found a woman's body in Diamond Harbour, Banks Peninsula, about 7.26pm after she was reported missing just over an hour earlier.

It is understood the woman was going for a run with her dog when she slipped and fell down a bank . The dog is still missing.

Her death has been referred to the coroner.