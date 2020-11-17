Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda dome put back on this morning

The Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda. Photo: Newsline

After years sitting on the ground, the copper sheathed dome of the Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda is back in its rightful place.

The dome weighs more than 80 tonnes and was carefully craned back onto the rotunda early on Tuesday morning, marking a significant milestone in the historic building’s $1.5 million restoration.

The rotunda, which sits next to the Avon River on Cambridge Tce, was built in 1929 and was a gift to the city from businessman and philanthropist, Thomas Edmonds, of Sure to Rise baking powder and cookbook fame, to mark 50 years of business in the city.

Christchurch City Council manager capital delivery community Darren Moses said it was badly damaged in the earthquakes and, for safety reasons, was deconstructed.

The dome, which was in relatively good condition, was taken down for safe-keeping while plans were drawn up for the restoration of the rotunda, he said.

"It’s great to see it back in its rightful place after such a long time. It’s a significant milestone in the restoration of the rotunda."

Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda in 2012. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Because of the weight of the dome, a crane had to be brought down from the North Island to lift it into place.

The dome is being supported by scaffolding until new columns are built to support it.

"We’re about half way through the restoration of the rotunda," Moses says.

The Christchurch Earthquake Appeal Trust granted $1 million to the rotunda’s $1.5 million restoration, which includes adding light-weight roll-up panel screens to enclose it and protect it from the weather.

The project is due for completion at the end of April 2021.

The reinstated rotunda will reopen as a space that can be used for performances, wedding photos and as a sheltered place where people can sit and relax.

The Thomas Edmonds Band Rotunda being restored. Photo: Newsline/CCC