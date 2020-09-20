Sunday, 20 September 2020

Three arrested after Christchurch shooting

    Three men have been arrested in relation to a firearms incident in Christchurch.

    Police were called to the Hereford St site about 2pm yesterday after reports of a man having received a gunshot wound.

    The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

    Police said this morning that the men, two aged 27 and a 25 year-old would appear in Christchurch District Court on Monday.

    A firearm believed to have been used during the incident had been recovered.

    While no one else was being sought in relation to the incident, police appealed for witnesses they had not yet spoken with to come forward.

    People can call 105 and quote event number P043733640.

