Three seriously assaulted outside Christchurch bar, help sought to identify suspects

    Police are appealing for information after three people were seriously assaulted outside a central Christchurch bar.

    The incident occurred in the early hours of March 21 outside the Cruz bar on Victoria St.

    Police said it appeared to be an unprovoked assault.

    Three victims were assaulted - and one is still in Christchurch Hospital with serious head injuries.

    Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from 2am till 4am.

    • If you have any information that could help phone the police on 105, quoting file number 210321/2258. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.

    -NZ Herald and Star News

