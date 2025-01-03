Three-vehicle crash closes SH1 near Christchurch

Several people have been injured in a crash that closed a section of State Highway 1 south of Christchurch for about an hour on Friday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash on Main South Rd (SH1) near Rolleston Rd was reported about 1.40pm, the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said on its website.

Two people are understood to have been seriously injured and a third person has moderate injuries.

Both lanes were initially blocked by the crash and there was heavy traffic congestion in the area.

In an update at 2.40pm, NZTA said SH1 had re-opened.

"Road users are advised to expect delays along this route."