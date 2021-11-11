Three Waters working group named, terms of reference released

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Public sector advisor Doug Martin will head up the working group on Three Waters which includes Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced.

The minister said the Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability would have 20 members, with independent chairman Martin joined by nine mayors; nine iwi/Māori representatives; and the chair of the Central and Local Government Three Waters Steering Committee, Brian Hanna.

The group would be tasked with recommending a stronger approach to representation, governance and accountability of the four new water entities as an alternative to the model proposed under the government's reforms.

Its terms of reference also give bottom lines required by ministers.

These include:

That the entities retain balance sheet separation, which would give them the ability to borrow sufficient sums to meet infrastructure needs.

Giving effect to the Crown's Treaty of Waitangi obligations, including enabling iwi/Māori to have rights and mechanisms of influence.

Ensuring good governance through roles and responsibilities, and board selection processes based on merit and compentence.

Ensuring that each entity remains in public ownership.

Martin is a former Deputy State Services Commissioner and helped design the State Sector Act 1988.

Doug Martin. Photo: martinjenkins.co.nz

He was appointed as the highly paid Crown Manager to Christchurch City Council to help it regain its accreditation as a building consent authority after the earthquakes, and led an audit of Auckland City Council in 2013.

He also led the inquiry which found Southern Response used private security company Thompson & Clark to spy on earthquake victims.

Mayors named to join the group include Dalziel, Auckland mayor Phil Goff, Kaipara mayor Jason Smith, Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry, Nelson mayor Rachel Reese, Central Otago mayor Tim Cadogan, and Masterton mayor Lyn Patterson.

Māori representatives include Ngarimu Blair, Jamie Tuuta, Karen Vercoe, Ngahiwi Tomoana, Olivia Hall, Gabrielle Huria, Barry Bragg, and John Bishara, with one more to be named as a representative for Entity A. The terms of reference state they are not there to represent their individual iwi or hapū but to represent a Treaty partner perspective.

The minister can also nominate a Crown observer, and the chief executive of LGNZ is also entitled to nominate or act as an observer.

Mahuta said she was confident the group would bring diverse and representative perspectives to the table.

"Establishing this working group will ensure entities have accountability back to the communities they serve, and ensure an open and transparent process so New Zealanders get the high-quality water services we all deserve," she said in a written statement.

"The Working Group will work in an open and transparent way, including by making its advice and recommendations publicly available."

The group must report back to the minister by 7 March 2022.