Thunderstorms, hail for Christchurch as Black Caps set to take on India

Photo: File image

Violent electrical storms are rumbling across New Zealand with rain set to drench the top half in the coming hours before the weather settles for much of the country tomorrow.

In the South Island, heavy rain is forecast for the cricket match between the Black Caps and India in Christchurch this afternoon.

Areas from Christchurch to Dunedin could get thunderstorms and hail this afternoon and this evening.

“It’s best to bring a raincoat and umbrella if you’re watching the cricket match in Christchurch as showers are looking to arrive just after the game starts,” Corrigan said.

The bad weather will be settling in as the Blackcaps v India third ODI is due to kick off at 2.30pm in Christchurch at Hagley Oval.

“It’s not looking like a dry game. Heavy rain is forecast during the match.”

Southerly winds are responsible for bringing the wet weather to the Garden City.

On Thursday parts of both islands will get a few showers.

Southwesterly winds should move across the country tomorrow, bringing light rainfall on and off throughout the day.

Areas between Wellington and Wairarapa, and Canterbury to Kaikōura, will start Friday off with rain.

The start of the weekend will also be rainy for eastern and southern regions of the North Island while in the South Island it was expected to be mostly fine.

MetService has today also issued heavy rain watches for the central North Island with a threat of downpours during the thunderstorms. About 55mm of rain had already fallen between Tokoroa and Te Kuiti by midday.

Rain is expected to fall over the upper North Island for much of the day, while Auckland can expect to miss the brunt of wet weather.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan warned people on the North Island’s western coastline to “take caution” as an intense band of rain packed with lightning bears down, especially near Taranaki.

The latest heavy rain watch has been issued for Waikato just as the delayed annual Fieldays gets under way at Mystery Creek Events Centre.

Tomorrow is forecast to be a better day for the highlight event of rural calendars, with showers becoming “few and far between” and clearing in Hamilton throughout the day. The rest of the week should see partly cloudy days with temperatures hovering about 20C.

Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō north of Tūrangi and the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty are also all under heavy rain watches today.

The rain alerts are in place until 3pm for all areas except the ranges of the Bay of Plenty which remains in force until 7pm.

MetService says heavy rainfall in these areas may approach warning criteria and thunderstorms are possible.

“[A] front is expected to deliver a period of heavy rain and thunderstorms to some places, and a heavy rain watch remains in force for central areas.

“People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts in case any changes are made.”

Showers are forecast for Auckland, turning heavy for a time this afternoon before becoming steady. There is a chance of squally thunderstorms during the heaviest cloudbursts, but fine breaks should increase into the evening and tomorrow.

Swells were affecting the Western coastlines of both islands, especially in Taranaki which has a warning at 9pm tonight. Some swells could see 5-metre combined waves while the swell itself could rise to 3m.

“Even around the Manukau Harbour, caution is advised on the coast.”