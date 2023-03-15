Tig and Bella: Two mates living their best lives

13 Mar 2023

Helen and Nik came into the Christchurch City Council Animal Shelter in late August last year looking to adopt. One month later, they welcomed two dogs to their forever home.

The two met a lovely brindle coloured boy and decided he would be perfect for them. They named him Tig.

“Tig is a whippet cross – definitely got some staffy or bull terrier in the mix,” says owner Helen.

Christchurch City Council Animal Services Manager Lionel Bridger says that at the time Helen and Nikki adopted, the pair said they would actually like to adopt two dogs. “We suggested they go home with Tig, settle him in, then decide if they still wanted a second dog. So, late September they came back to the shelter with Tig for a visit.

“They said did we have any female dogs for adoption. We did! They met our wee huntaway cross female, who was a bit shy at first, but when she met Tig, it was all on! They named her Bella.”

“The reason we wanted two dogs is because we’ve had two dogs before and they are great company for each other – and double the fun,” says Helen.

Helen says that the two new best friends seem to be loving life. “Over the summer we’ve spent time with Tig to encourage him to swim – Bella was a natural. Now they both swim with us, and will even jump in off the rocks when deep enough.

“We’ve also been on some good walks all around the Port Hills – from the Lyttelton gun emplacement to above Governor’s Bay, and all around the rivers and city red zone. We can all easily enjoy a 20–30km jaunt, but need to carry plenty of water for all.

“They love open areas to sprint really fast, and long grass and bushes to scuffle about and sniff in.

“They also like to meet other dogs. Bella is still quite uncertain around other humans though – not Tig though, he’s into it.”

Thanks to Helen and Nikki, Tig and Bella have found their forever home.

With your help, the dogs at the Animal Shelter may find themselves as lucky as Tig and Bella. If you’re looking to adopt, visit the Shelter to give a pup the life of their dreams.