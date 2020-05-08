Friday, 8 May 2020

Time-lapse video captures big push to reseal Riccarton Rd

    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Video: Newsline/CCC

    A time-lapse video has captured the final push to complete the road works along Riccarton Rd in Christchurch.

    After spending months working to replace underground pipes and rebuild the road between Harakeke and Matipo Sts, Fulton Hogan began the job of resurfacing the road on Sunday.

    They worked through the night, completing the task in the early hours of Monday morning.

    “We’re thrilled to have the new seal down and the road works largely completed,’’ said Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis.

    “The disruptive elements of this big project are now all behind us. 

    "All that is left to be done is the bus lane markings and some landscaping.’’

     


     

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg