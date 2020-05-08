Time-lapse video captures big push to reseal Riccarton Rd

Video: Newsline/CCC

A time-lapse video has captured the final push to complete the road works along Riccarton Rd in Christchurch.

After spending months working to replace underground pipes and rebuild the road between Harakeke and Matipo Sts, Fulton Hogan began the job of resurfacing the road on Sunday.

They worked through the night, completing the task in the early hours of Monday morning.

“We’re thrilled to have the new seal down and the road works largely completed,’’ said Christchurch City Council transport planning and delivery manager Lynette Ellis.

“The disruptive elements of this big project are now all behind us.

"All that is left to be done is the bus lane markings and some landscaping.’’



