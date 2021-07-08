Tiny home auction a drawcard of Home and Leisure Show

A Cosy Home is on its way to Balclutha after a successful $134,000 bid at the Star Media Home and Leisure Show in Christchurch.

The hugely popular show attracted thousands from Friday to Sunday - and a first for the event was the tiny home auction, sponsored by Ray White Bishopdale and Strowan.

The ever-popular taste zone was joined with an Eco, Leisure and Tiny Home zone.

It is possible to buy a Cosy Home from $81,000, which is the starting price for Cosy Home’s 38sq m homes. Visit www.cosyhomes.co.nz for more details.

The major drawcard for the event was the chance to win a HVS Motors $22,000 Nissan Leaf.

The winner will be drawn tomorrow.

To find out who won go to The Star Home and Leisure Show Facebook page.

Said Home and Leisure Show event manager Lisa Lynch: "Thank you to all the exhibitors who made the show possible, including the many new ones, which brought an even bigger and better Home and Leisure Show to Canterbury for 2021.

"Next year’s show is set for July 1-3, 2022 – so mark your calendars again!”