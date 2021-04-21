Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Top Australian rocker announces Chch show in May

    John Butler on stage. Photo: Supplied
    Australia’s highest selling independent artist of all time, John Butler, will perform in Christchurch next month.

    The Isaac Theatre Royal gig on Saturday, May 15, will be one of two shows in New Zealand, when Butler becomes one of the first international performers to cross the border without quarantine in 12 months.

    He will also perform at the Powerstation in Auckland on Sunday, May 16.

    Tickets will go on sale on Friday at www.johnbutlertrio.com.

    The tour announcement caps an extraordinary few years for this multi-award-winning artist who was due to headline the Bluesfest at Byron Bay, Australia, last month before it was ultimately cancelled due to a Covid lockdown.

    The John Butler Trio’s seventh studio album Home debuted at No 1 on the ARIA Charts and was nominated for ‘Best Independent Blues & Roots Album’ at the 2019 AIR Awards.

    Asked how Home compares to his previous work, Butler said: "It’s just evolution; something I’ve been thinking about and trying to create for years.

    "Have I mastered that moment? Probably not, but that’s the journey – you never quite master it. You’re always headed towards the horizon, but you never make it there.”

     

