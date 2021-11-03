'Top bloke gone far too soon': Tributes for man killed in Christchurch crash

Tributes are flowing in online for a man killed in a crash on QEII Drive in Christchurch last week.

Luke Day died when the vehicle he was in crashed on the QEII Drive off-ramp in Redwood about 1.10am last Thursday.

A police spokesperson said at the time Day was the sole occupant in a vehicle, which was travelling on SH74 prior to the crash.

The spokesperson said he died at the scene.

A post on the Christchurch Drift Trikers Facebook page read: "It's been a sad week for the team with another top bloke gone far too soon!"

One comment said Day "will be missed but never forgotten".

Another person wrote: "Sorry to hear tht he's was a good guy. Lots of love heading ur was boys and girls. Thinking of u all (sic)."

A true legend 👏 he will be missed but never forgotten