'Tough road ahead': Dalziel's plea to support local businesses

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel has made a plea for people to shop locally and support the city’s businesses when they reopen under level 2.

"Like everyone I’m really excited about getting life back to a more normal footing but I’m very conscious there is a still a tough road ahead for many of our local businesses," Dalziel said.

"Under alert level 2 many businesses are going to have trade differently, and that’s going to be challenging for those who are already in survival mode.

"The best thing we, as residents, can do to support these businesses is to buy local."

Under level 2 - which come into effect at midnight - most businesses can reopen as long as they meet the public health requirements.

Council facilities, such as libraries, sport and recreation centres, swimming pools, museums and art galleries, will also reopen, as will playgrounds and public spaces like New Brighton Pier.

“Council staff are really looking forward to welcoming people back into our facilities and have been working hard to put in place the necessary measures to keep everyone safe,"Dalziel said.

Tūranga and the city's major suburban libraries will reopen on Friday. Swimming pools and sports and recreation centres will reopen on Monday, May 18, except the Graham Condon Sport and Recreation Centre which will reopen on Monday, May 25.

The Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū will also reopen on Friday.

"If you are using our facilities under alert level 2 you will notice some things are different.

"Just like the businesses that are re-opening, we’ll be restricting the numbers of people allowed into our facilities at any one time to retain physical distancing and we’ll be requiring people to sign in to enable contract tracing," Dalziel said.

"The new health and safety measures mean you might have to wait to get into a facility so please be patient and factor this into your plans."