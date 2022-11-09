Townies enjoy country's biggest A&P Show

The New Zealand Agricultural Show is back on track.

After a Covid-enforced break of two years, Cantabrians returned en masse to the popular New Zealand Agricultural Show.

It's the "Townies' " annual chance to get up close with farm animals.

About 26,000 eager people had already flooded through the gates by lunchtime on opening day. The venue typically draws crowds of more than 100,000 people over the three-day event.

Canterbury A&P Association general manager Tracey Ahern says this year's show is focusing on the region's youth.

"Families have had a tough time. And so we really want every child in Canterbury to have the opportunity of coming to the show this year for free".

One of the new events this year was the 'Clash of Colleges'. Thirty-two schools lined up to battle each other over a set modular course to see who rules. Tasks included applying drench, wool classing and animal anatomy. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Up to 2000 animals are on show, competing for some big prizes on offer, with more than $120,000 dollars of prize money up for grabs.

Ahern says the last couple of years have had a pretty tough for the A&P Association.

"Really happy to be back up and running and happy for everyone, happy for the communities that have been setting up for the last three months, happy for the people that have been here for the last week with their animals. And everybody just wants to be back".

The New Zealand Agricultural Show runs until Canterbury's Show Day this Friday.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air