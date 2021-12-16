Toxins that cause diarrhoea prompt Akaroa shellfish warning

Diarrhetic Shellfish Toxins in shellfish found in Akaroa Harbour are nearly three times the safe limit. Photo: Star Media file image

The Ministry for Primary Industries has issued a public health warning against collecting shellfish from Akaroa Harbour.

Diarrhetic Shellfish Toxins in shellfish have been found at levels nearly three times over the safe limit of 0.16 mg/kg set by MPI.

Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness.

Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

Cooking the shellfish will not remove the toxin.

Pāua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

Symptoms typically appear within half an hour of ingestion and last for about 24 hours.

Symptoms may include:

diarrhoea

vomiting

nausea

abdominal cramps

If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately. You are also advised to contact your nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested.

Commercially harvested shellfish – sold in shops and supermarkets, or exported – is subject to strict water and flesh monitoring programmes by MPI to ensure they are safe to eat. There is no commercial harvesting of shellfish in the affected area.