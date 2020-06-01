Monday, 1 June 2020

Traffic for 9km near Christchurch after serious crash

    A serious crash just out of Christchurch has backed traffic up for nearly 9km.

    Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 - near Templeton - around 2.30pm.

    One car has crashed - leaving the driver with serious injuries.

    NZTA says traffic had backed up all the way to Rolleston.

    Main South Road was closed between Dawsons Road and Kirk Road while emergency services attended the scene. 

    The road has since reopened, police said.

     

