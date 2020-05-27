Traffic delays expected this weekend due to motorway work

Motorists are being warned to expect delays this weekend due to road works around the Christchurch Southern Motorway.

One lane of a new section of highway in the Christchurch Southern Motorway Stage 2 Project will be opening in stages to city-bound traffic. The single, city-bound lane will be opening from Sunday, with temporary speed limits in place.

To prepare for the opening, a Christchurch Transport Operations Centre spokesperson said night road works will start on Friday, May 29, at the Halswell Junction Interchange.

Then on Sunday, May 31, the new city-bound on-ramp at the Halswell Junction Road Bridge and one lane (city-bound) will open to traffic heading toward the city.

Access to the motorway city-bound via the John Paterson Drive roundabout will close permanently.

From Monday, June 1, the city-bound on-ramp at the Shands Road Interchange and one lane (city-bound) will also open to traffic heading toward the city.

Credit: NZTA

While motorists become familiar with the new layout, they should expect delays during peak travel times around the Springs Rd/Halswell Junction Rd area for a couple of weeks.

Motorists should be ready for delays, particularly from Tuesday, June 2, once normal traffic is back on the road after the long weekend.

City-bound traffic will be detoured during peak hours - 7am to 10am and again from 4pm to 7pm.

The sign-posted detour will take motorists to the city-bound on-ramp at the Shands Road Interchange.

This is the best way to access the motorway for city-bound traffic.

Cyclist and pedestrians

Cyclists and pedestrians are not permitted on the motorway and should follow directional signage showing alternative routes.

A shared-use path, linking the Christchurch Southern Motorway Stage 1 cycle/pedestrian shared path with the existing Little River Rail Trail, is in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open later next month.

Crews will be back in the new year to lay the final low-noise asphalt surfacing.