Wednesday, 1 December 2021

12.36 pm

Traffic jam on Christchurch Southern Motorway after crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Congestion on the Christchurch Southern Motorway after the crash. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA...
    Congestion on the Christchurch Southern Motorway after the crash. Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast
    Traffic congestion is building on the Christchurch Southern Motorway after a crash this morning.

    Police were alerted to the crash about 11.40am on Wednesday near the Curletts Rd off-ramp.

    "Debris is reported to be on the road disrupting traffic travelling in both directions," a police spokesperson said.

    "There is no indication of any injuries."

    A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson warned motorists to expect delays along the affected section of State Highway 76 between Curletts Rd and the Wrights Rd overpass.

    "Expect delays for both west and eastbound traffic."

    • More to come

     

     

    Sponsored Content

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter