Traffic jam on Christchurch Southern Motorway after crash

Police were alerted to the crash about 11.40am on Wednesday near the Curletts Rd off-ramp.
"Debris is reported to be on the road disrupting traffic travelling in both directions," a police spokesperson said.
"There is no indication of any injuries."
A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesperson warned motorists to expect delays along the affected section of State Highway 76 between Curletts Rd and the Wrights Rd overpass.
"Expect delays for both west and eastbound traffic."
- More to come