Traffic signals out at the intersection of Falsgrave St with Fitzgerald and Moorhouse Ave.

An intersection in the central city was without traffic signals due a power outage on Monday afternoon.

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said the signals at the intersection of Falsgrave St, Fitzgerald Ave and Moorhouse Ave were affected but power was restored about 4pm.

The power cut had also impacted the lights on Moorhouse Ave and Barbadoes St.