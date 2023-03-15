Transforming tragedy through creativity

Image courtesy Janneth Gil, Darkness into Light Project. Photograph: Arabella Spoors.

A new exhibition opening soon at Tūranga Central Library demonstrates the power of art as a tool for healing.

Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace showcases artworks created by survivors of the 2019 Christchurch Mosque attacks and their supporters.

In the aftermath of the Mosque attacks, 21 survivors and supporters worked with artist and photographer Janneth Gil and a number of other collaborators.

During workshops held at Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū and Ōtautahi Creative Spaces during 2021 and 2022, the participants made linocut prints using inks created from the March 15 tributes, photographs and stories.

It is part of the broader Darkness into Light project which was created by Janneth Gil in the wake of the terrorist attacks and which sought to use art and photography as a tool for ongoing healing and education.

Ms Gil says the social interaction and discussion that took place during the art-making workshops was an integral part of the process.

“I feel incredibly privileged to be able to create this type of work that can help with the healing process of the people affected directly by the March 15th attacks. I'm deeply grateful for the hundreds of people who collaborated to make this happen.”

A short video about the workshops can be found here.

Raising Sakinah | Finding Peace will be on display at Te Pito Huarewa | Southbase Gallery, Level 2, Tūranga from Saturday 25 March to Sunday 21 May.

A range of events will be held at Tūranga in conjunction with the exhibition, beginning with a documentary screening and panel discussion on Sunday 26 March at 2pm.

Mindful Printmaking Workshops will be held on Thursday 13 April and Monday 17 April, 1.30pm – 3.30pm. These are bookable online for ages 10-15.

Badges for Peace Workshops on Saturday 8 April and Saturday 20 May, 2.30pm – 4pm are free drop-in sessions.

On Sunday 21 May join the Darkness into Light project team to mark the exhibition’s closing weekend with a book launch, documentary screening and panel discussion with the makers of Finding Peace and members of the Muslim community.