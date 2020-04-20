Transport and water works to resume under level three restrictions

Lianne Dalziel. Photo: Supplied

The conclusion of alert level four restrictions will result in transport and waterworks resuming.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country would be moving to alert level three from 11:59pm next Monday. New Zealand will then remain under level three restrictions for at least two weeks until Cabinet assesses whether to move down another level.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the end of alert level four restrictions would allow for major transport and three waters projects to restart.

The public will also be allowed to enter the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

However, community facilities, pools and sport and recreation facilities will remain closed under level three, as will playgrounds.

Libraries will also remain closed but the online services and activities will continue to be available.

Said Ms Dalziel: “While normal social activities are still curtailed under the Level 3 restrictions, we can get a lot more economic activity happening. This is a significant milestone for the city and will help us chart the way forward as we begin the journey to recovery.

“We’ve been working with our contractors to ensure they can get back to work, while still ensuring the health and safety of their workers under the Covid-19 conditions.

“People can also expect to see more maintenance crews out and about as we move into level three.

“We’ve continued to do essential maintenance work through the lockdown period but under level three we will be able to carry out a lot more of the sort of maintenance work you’d expect to see.’’

Ms Dalziel said in line with Level 3 restrictions, many city council staff will continue to work from home, providing services to residents such as consenting.