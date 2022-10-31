Travis Wetland walk brings back memories

The Travis Wetland provided a historic backdrop for Ryman Healthcare residents taking part in the Walking for Wellness event.

Diana Isaac village resident Penny Beardsley and a group of fellow residents met at the start of the walk at the Beach Rd car park, colourfully dressed and pleased with their progress on Ryman’s Active Ageing event for 2022.

In New Zealand, Ryman residents are using their steps on pedometers and apps to add to their progress on a virtual walk along the Abel Tasman Coastal Track over the 30 days in October.

In Australia, residents are virtually walking 60km of the Mornington Peninsula over the same timeframe. Ryman Healthcare has villages throughout New Zealand, and in Victoria, Australia, and the walks by 1300 residents reflect this.

In Christchurch, there have been a number of inter-village walks, including at Bottle Lake, Hagley Park, the Harry Ell Track and Travis Wetland.

Diana Isaac residents Hope Williams (left), Sonia Deller, Penny Beardsley and Shirley Piper. Photo: Supplied

Penny said she was one of Christchurch City Council’s walking co-ordinators under the stewardship of then mayor Vicki Buck in the 1990s. Both she and her husband Ron, a member of the fire service, did physical work on the Travis Wetland walkway with hundreds of other people over many months.

Pukekos and paradise ducks were out in support and the surrounding wetland bush looked stunning.

“I’m very amazed to see how it (the wetlands area) has progressed. It was quite a little underwater swamp ... It was kind of just scrub and rough tracks and everything was under water. We’re delighted to see it how it is now,” Penny said.

Penny is a melanoma survivor. She regularly walked on Tuesdays with a group of other cancer survivors around Hagley Park, finishing with a cup of coffee at the Antigua Boat Shed Café.

Alongside Penny was Shirley Piper, another keen walker. Shirley said she also took part in the earlier Hagley Park challenge, and with other residents enjoyed a coffee afterwards.

Ryman chief strategy officer Mary-Anne Stone said the positive feedback from residents was continuing, with the virtual walk about halfway through.

“It’s extraordinary how many people are out there walking and we’re hearing beautiful stories about the difference it’s making for them.”

Some residents are using smartphones or smart watches to track their virtual steps, while others are using pedometers supplied by Ryman.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held on November 23 to celebrate the winners.