Tree canopy shrinks in Garden City

Christchurch's tree coverage is dwindling. Photo: Newsline

New mapping data shows Christchurch's famous tree canopy is getting smaller.

The mapping project, commissioned by Christchurch City Council, shows 13.5 per cent of the city is covered in trees, a 2.1 per cent drop from 2015-16 when it was 15.6 per cent.

The tree canopy now extends over nearly 6000ha, according to the new data released on Thursday.

Andrew Rutledge.

Head of parks Andrew Rutledge said the mapping, which involved aerial imagery, will help the city council understand the extent and distribution of the existing tree canopy.

He said the information will be useful as the council develops its Urban Forest Plan to maximise the health and sustainability of the city’s urban trees.

"The mapping provides a snapshot of the tree canopy cover in Christchurch between 2018 and 2019," said Rutledge.

"It shows that 13.56 per cent of the ground area in Christchurch city, excluding Banks Peninsula, is covered by trees.

"That is about 2 per cent less than when the tree canopy cover was last mapped in 2015/16.

"The most obvious areas of canopy cover loss were in the plantation forests - Bottle Lake Forest, Chaney’s Forest and McLeans Forest - where clear felling had occurred and the replanting had either not occurred at the time the mapping was done or the trees where not tall enough to show within the survey.

"We also lost a significant number of trees on the Port Hills due to the 2017 fire.

"Importantly, many of these areas have already been, or will be replanted.

"There are also extensive restoration plantings throughout Christchurch that will undoubtedly be identified by future canopy cover mapping studies but were too short to be captured by the mapping this time around.

“Trees are going to play an increasingly vital role in carbon sequestration as we try and achieve our goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

"We already have a Tree Policy, which outlines how we manage and maintains trees in public open spaces, and we’re working on a Urban Forest Plan because we recognise the many benefits, environmental and ecological, that trees bring and the value people place on them."

The mapping shows the Coastal Ward has the highest tree cover on 27.6% while the Hornby Ward has the lowest at 6.51%. Burwood has 10.29%, Cashmere 21.19%, Central 14.3%, Fendalton 19.11%, Halswell 9.81%, Harewood 12.42%, Heathcote 9.86%, Innes 18.97%, Linwood 8.92%, Papanui 11.87%, Riccarton 14.88%, Spreydon 12.75% and Waimairi 15.8%. The full tree canopy mapping report can be found here.

The key findings include: