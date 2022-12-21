Trees of Christmas past

The Christmas trees will be at Okains Bay Museum until January 15, 2023. Photo: Howard Pettigrew and Wendy Riley / okainsbaymuseum.co.nz

A Canterbury museum is celebrating the festive season with its second annual installation of themed Christmas trees.

The display at Okains Bay Museum includes contributions from Canterbury Museum, the Air Force Museum of New Zealand, Ngāi Tahu Archive, Archives New Zealand, Okains Bay School, and local community members who came together to decorate the Christmas trees earlier this month.

With 13 trees and displays, 'Christmas at the Museum' runs until January 15.

The decorations are set among the museum’s regionally and nationally significant collections of taonga and Banks Peninsula heritage buildings.

Okains Bay Maori and Colonial Museum will be open every day from 26 December to 8 January, except Christmas Day. Photo: Facebook

"I am in awe of the talent, creativity and work put into this year’s displays by the decorating teams,” museum manager Wendy Riley said.

"There are lots of 'wow' moments when you see them for the first time."

The museum received support from the Creative Communities scheme, professional lighting company Light Site and Showbiz Christchurch to stage the event.