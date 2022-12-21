Trees of Christmas past

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The display at Okains Bay Museum includes contributions from Canterbury Museum, the Air Force Museum of New Zealand, Ngāi Tahu Archive, Archives New Zealand, Okains Bay School, and local community members who came together to decorate the Christmas trees earlier this month.
With 13 trees and displays, 'Christmas at the Museum' runs until January 15.
The decorations are set among the museum’s regionally and nationally significant collections of taonga and Banks Peninsula heritage buildings.
"There are lots of 'wow' moments when you see them for the first time."
The museum received support from the Creative Communities scheme, professional lighting company Light Site and Showbiz Christchurch to stage the event.
