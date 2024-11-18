Trial of man accused of murdering Yanfei Bao halted by juror illness

Tingjun Cao at the High Court in Christchurch during an earlier appearance. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The trial of the man accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has been adjourned for the day as proceedings head for a penultimate week.

Justice Lisa Preston on Monday morning released the jury because one of its members was unwell.

It is hoped the continuation of evidence would resume on Tuesday, Preston said.

"It is important he goes home, gets well, looks after himself," she said.

"Particularly when you work so closely together in your jury room and in breaks."

After jurors were dismissed, a matter was then heard in chambers.

Bao, 44, vanished on 19 July 2023, and her remains were found in a shallow grave in farmland south of Christchurch more than a year later.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, 53, is representing himself in the High Court at Christchurch after sacking his defence lawyers Colin Eason and Joshua Macleod a fortnight ago.

He has pleaded not guilty to the killing.

The trial had been set down for six weeks, but the judge has told jurors it is at risk of stretching into a seventh week.

Justice Preston has repeatedly warned the accused about asking irrelevant questions when cross-examining Crown witnesses.

Prosecutors Pip Currie and Cameron Stuart have also appeared frustrated at points, both raising concerns with the judge of "time being wasted".

The jury has been asked whether it is able to sit for an entire seventh week.

Through a team of interpreters, Cao has made multiple claims during questioning that evidence against him is "fake".

A public memorial service was held for Bao in Christchurch on Monday.