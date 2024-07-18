Tributes flow in for 'Radio Ron'

Tributes have been made for "well-known and loved" Christchurch community icon John Raymond Truman, also known as 'Radio Ron'.

John, who died this week following an illness, was a familiar sight in the city, walking the streets with his transistor radio.

Environment Canterbury councillor Deon Swiggs said John had many friends.

Swiggs shared his memories of Radio Ron on Wednesday night: "John was truly unique, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

"John had a passion for radios, batteries, and coffee.

"He was a familiar face in the city centre and Riccarton Mall, often visiting independently by bus to see his many friends.

"His enthusiasm for these simple pleasures reflected his vibrant spirit.”

Swiggs offered his condolences to John's family and friends.

"He was well-known and loved, even having his own dedicated Facebook page, which he cherished.

"He took great joy in sharing it with the staff and friends who read it to him.

“My condolences go out to John's family and friends. Let's remember him for the joy and connection he brought into our lives.

"His memory will live on in our hearts and in the many stories we share about his remarkable life."

John’s former carer told Chris Lynch Media he passed away this week, saying it was "very sad but he lived a full life, for sure".

“John never wanted to miss out on anything Christchurch had to offer.

"He attended every A&P show in November, was originally a regular at Cashel Mall, and frequented Westfield Mall on weekends.

"John loved Christchurch and all the people in it."

John was regularly seen at community events, such as Sparks at Hagley Park, with his portable radio. The Facebook page created for John has over 8500 followers.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said John was “a lovely man and a local icon".

"Will miss seeing him around. RIP Radio Ron."

Christchurch East MP Reuben Davidson said John was “a familiar site round Christchurch since I was a kid, always with his portable radio and often enjoying community events around our city".

"(He was) a local legend lost," Davidson said.