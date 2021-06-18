Friday, 18 June 2021

Tributes for man killed after being hit by vehicle at shopping centre

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Jeffrey Ilott died after being struck by a car at the Bush Inn Shopping Centre on Thursday. Photo / Supplied
    Jeffrey Ilott died after being struck by a car at the Bush Inn Shopping Centre on Thursday. Photo / Supplied
    The man who died after being hit by a vehicle while cleaning guttering in a Christchurch shopping centre car park has been named as Jeffrey Ilott.

    Ilott died on Thursday after being hit and trapped under the vehicle at the Bush Inn Shopping Centre in Riccarton about 3pm.

    It is understood he was 57 years old and cleaning drains at the time of the incident.

    A post made by his family on the man's Facebook page announced the death.

    "We are sad to share the news that our beloved Jeff has passed away from a tragic accident. Details of the funeral will be provided soon.

    "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

    More than 70 comments had been made on the post since it was uploaded on Thursday.

    "So sorry Ilott family - Jeff was such a kind man that would do anything for you - loved fishing - hold a great conversation - he will be missed RIP Brother," one said.

    "So so sad. Can't believe it. Such a lovely soul and everyone's friend. Bless," said another.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter