Troubled tenant stabbed landlord before taking own life

Warning: This article discusses suicide, self-harm and other mental health problems.

The 28-year-old student was boarding with a couple when she suddenly exhibited distressing signs of declining mental health. Photo: File image / Getty

A woman troubled by her young boarder’s mental state approached her room to offer solace, reassuring her of her worth as a person.

However, the situation took a dire turn when 28-year-old student Jian Di suddenly attacked her landlord with a sharpened kitchen knife, inflicting multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

The injured woman was able to flee but Di, who was also known as Jane, barricaded herself inside the room.

That’s the last time her worried landlords saw her alive.

When emergency services forcibly entered her room later they discovered the Chinese national unresponsive on the floor. Her death has now been ruled a suicide by a coroner in a decision released today.

Di first arrived in New Zealand in 2019 and completed her master’s in applied data science at the University of Canterbury.

In March 2021 she contacted Christchurch residents Wen Fu and her husband Qingha Zhang, with whom she had stayed previously, and asked if they had any accommodation available.

After they offered their hospitality, she moved back into their Ilam home on March 8 and records showed her visa application in mid-March noted an “A” grade for her medical with no mental health stressors.

However, about 7am on March 30, 2021, Di began to text Fu messages indicating a troubled mind grappling with feelings of isolation and ridicule.

Fu offered to skip work for the day to support her young boarder. After speaking to Di from outside her bedroom door, she entered the bedroom, later telling of feeling scared as she did so.

Once inside she sat with Di and told her she was an excellent person with a loving family.

Due to Di’s state of mind, Fu asked her husband to call someone for help. It was at this point her landlords suddenly found themselves on the receiving end of Di’s aggression and were unable to prevent the harmful incident that unfolded.

Di pulled out a sharp kitchen knife and began to stab Fu several times around her arms and upper torso. As her husband covered Fu with his arm, Di made several stabbing motions, causing a deep laceration to his upper arm and shoulder.

The couple escaped and called for help.

Desperate attempts to reach Di by the Armed Offenders Squad, the police negotiating team and paramedics were met with silence until the sound of uncontrollable crying was heard from within her bedroom. However, by the time authorities breached the door, Di was found unresponsive.

After a coronial investigation into her death, Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale ruled her death was a suicide but said it was unclear what caused her to feel overwhelmed that day.

“Jian’s parents were naturally shocked by events ... They stated that they had spoken to Jian the day before, and she had sounded happy. This evidence is consistent with Michelle and Tyler having had no concerns for Jian before March 30.

“Jian’s texts, notes and spoken words refer to fear of other people ridiculing her; worries about staying in New Zealand and finding work; her virginity; and everyone wanting her to die.

The coroner said Di was in a highly distressed and destructive state of mind that morning.

“She violently attacked her landlords, who had twice welcomed her into their home. She rebuffed their attempts to console her and to calm the situation.

“Plainly, the balance of Jian’s mind was disturbed that day, and she acted in ways that were out of character for her.”

Borrowdale offered her condolences to Di’s family.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION



Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• What's Up: 0800 942 8787 (11am to11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

By Shannon Pitman

Open Justice multimedia journalist