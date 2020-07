The crash on SH1. Photo: CTOC

Police have found a truck driver who allegedly left the scene of a crash on Christchurch’s Southern Motorway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main South Rd (State Highway 1), near the interchange with State Highway 76, about 12.50pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said it appears a truck and motorcycle collided. She said police had found the truck driver and were investigating the crash.

A St John spokesman said one person was moderately injured and taken to Christchurch Hospital.