Truck fire blocks state highway in Christchurch

Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island

A truck caught fire on State Highway 74 in Christchurch this morning, closing the road to traffic.

Fire crews were called to SH74 Anzac Drive near the New Brighton Rd roundabout after a logging truck caught fire at 9.40am.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle and a long queue of traffic built up along Travis Rd.

Anzac Drive was reopened to northbound traffic only about 10.25am, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said.

However, the road remains closed to southbound traffic this morning between Travis and New Brighton Rds.

The fire has been extinguished.