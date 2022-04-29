Friday, 29 April 2022

Updated 11.20 am

Truck fire blocks state highway in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    A truck caught fire on State Highway 74 in Christchurch this morning, closing the road to traffic.

    Fire crews were called to SH74 Anzac Drive near the New Brighton Rd roundabout after a logging truck caught fire at 9.40am.

    Smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle and a long queue of traffic built up along Travis Rd.

    Anzac Drive was reopened to northbound traffic only about 10.25am, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said.

    However, the road remains closed to southbound traffic this morning between Travis and New Brighton Rds.

    The fire has been extinguished.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter