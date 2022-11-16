'True hero': Man who drowned at Chch beach saved 11-year-old boy

The family of a Christchurch man who died at Spencer Park beach has praised his heroism, saying he “gave his life to save another”. Photo: NZ Herald

The mother of an 11-year-old boy whose life was saved by a Christchurch man who later drowned says he’s a "true hero".

Police said they responded to an incident at Spencer Park beach at lunchtime on Sunday.

Water Safety NZ confirmed one person had died after being unable to be revived by lifeguards.

Chief executive Daniel Gerrard said he understood the man had tried to rescue a young child after they had either been swept out by a rip or had swum out of their depth in the swells, which were slightly bigger than usual.

The mother of the young child, who the Herald has agreed not to name, was not present on Sunday but says the victim was the uncle of one of her son’s friends.

"[The man] rescued him, he bought him as far as he could and told my son to swim as hard as you can back to shore.. so my son did."

She described the man as a "true hero".

"He did what he did selflessly to save my son," she said.

"My son is doing well thanks to [him] and his heroic act. My sadness for the whanau is so deep right now I cannot even explain my sadness for his whanau."

The man’s family has hailed his act of heroism, saying in a statement he "gave his life to save another".

Now the family of the person involved have posted a Givealittle page, asking for funds so they can give the man "the send-off he deserves".

"Tragically he did not win the battle for his life and was taken too soon," a statement on the page said.

Gerrard said nearby lifeguards brought the unconscious man on to the beach where they tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. He’s now urging Kiwi men, the most common group in New Zealand to become a victim of drowning, to take better care in and around the water this summer.

"In 2021 we lost 90 people to drowning, and 76 were male. And already this year, 70 families have lost a loved one. More often than not they’re a father, a son, an uncle, a brother or a grandfather," Gerrard wrote in an open letter to "New Zealand men".

"To Pakeha males in powerboats, Māori men gathering kai underwater, Asian men fishing from rocks, Pasifika men fishing from boats … you guys are consistently over-represented in our drowning tragedies.

"By knowing the conditions, supervising the kids, wearing a life jacket, and remembering you’re not as good as you were when you were 20. You will make it home at the end of the day."