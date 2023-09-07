Thursday, 7 September 2023

Try out pickleball at tennis club open day

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Photo:...
    Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Photo: File image
    The fastest-growing sport in the United States is coming to Redcliffs on Sunday.

    Pickleball will feature at the Redcliffs Tennis Club’s open day.

    Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. 

    It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels. 

    The rules are simple, making it a great introductory sport.

    Said club president Richard Tremewan: “Guests are welcome to come play tennis, have a look at the facilities, meet our head coach Alan Adair, and explore what the club offers, including trying pickleball from noon to 2pm.

    "We will also  have music, a sausage sizzle, games and prizes.”

    • The open day runs from 10am-4pm at 75 Main Rd