Try out pickleball at tennis club open day

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Photo: File image

The fastest-growing sport in the United States is coming to Redcliffs on Sunday.

Pickleball will feature at the Redcliffs Tennis Club’s open day.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, using a paddle and plastic ball with holes.

It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels.

The rules are simple, making it a great introductory sport.

Said club president Richard Tremewan: “Guests are welcome to come play tennis, have a look at the facilities, meet our head coach Alan Adair, and explore what the club offers, including trying pickleball from noon to 2pm.

"We will also have music, a sausage sizzle, games and prizes.”