Tsunami sirens to be tested on Sunday morning

As the clocks move forward to daylight saving time, the tsunami sirens along Christchurch’s coastline will be tested on Sunday.

The 45 sirens between Brooklands and Taylors Mistake will sound for up to three minutes at 11am.

“Residents living near the coast don’t need to evacuate or be alarmed by the sirens, this is just a test to make sure the system is working,” said Christchurch City Council civil defence and emergency management manager Brenden Winder.

The tsunami warning sirens are tested each year at the start and end of daylight saving.

Residents should hear a tone followed by: "This is a test of the tsunami warning sirens. Do not be alarmed. This is only a test."

The tsunami warning network is designed to trigger an advanced warning of a distance-source tsunami that could take more than three hours to reach Christchurch’s coastline.

Winder said the routine test is also an ideal time for coastal residents to make sure they are ready for a tsunami.

“Families should ensure they have an evacuation plan and all essential supplies in place if an evacuation were to happen.”

In the case of an imminent tsunami, civil defence and police would alert residents through the sirens, radio, television, social media and community groups.