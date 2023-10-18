Two arrested after aggravated robbery

The intersection of Kendal Ave and Charlcott St. Photo: Google

Two people have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a Christchurch shop on Monday night.

Police said three youths entered the shop at the intersection of Kendal Ave and Charlcott St, Burnside, about 8pm.

A police spokeswoman told Chris Lynch Media they threatened a staff member, stole the till and fled the shop with several stolen items.

The group left in a stolen vehicle which was found abandoned on Tralee Pl in Bishopdale.

The occupants fled on foot. Two of them were then found in Bishopdale at a Reynolds Ave address.

Chris Lynch Media reported the worker at the store was shaken but not seriously injured.

The two young people were charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

One appeared in the Christchurch District Court yesterday and the other in the Youth Court.

Police were searching for the third person involved in the robbery.