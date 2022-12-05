Two arrested after burglary at Christchurch business

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people have been arrested after an early morning burglary at a Christchurch business on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said the pair were arrested in relation to the burglary of a commercial premise on Shands Rd in Hornby after 3am on Sunday.
A van involved in the incident was then located in Addington and two people were arrested with help from the police dog unit.
A 37-year-old charged with burglary is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, the spokesperson said. The other person has been referred to Youth Aid.