Two arrested after burglary at Christchurch business

Two people have been arrested after an early morning burglary at a Christchurch business on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said the pair were arrested in relation to the burglary of a commercial premise on Shands Rd in Hornby after 3am on Sunday.

A van involved in the incident was then located in Addington and two people were arrested with help from the police dog unit.

A 37-year-old charged with burglary is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, the spokesperson said. The other person has been referred to Youth Aid.