Two arrested after Christchurch jewellery store smash and grab

Petersens Jewellers was the target of a smash and grab. Photo: Hamish Clark

Two men have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery at a Merivale jewellery store on Monday.

The men, both aged 19, have been charged with aggravated robbery, a police spokesperson said.

One of them has also been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Police said on Monday three people entered the store on Papanui Rd, Merivale, just before noon and stole a number of items.

Images of the alleged robbers were released by police in a bid to identify them.

The two men are both due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Police enquiries to identify the third person involved in the robbery are continuing.