Two arrested after dramatic police chase

Road spikes were unsuccessfully used before a local helicopter was deployed to help track the vehicle. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller

Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man appeared in court today facing charges relating to the incident.

A 15-year-old youth will appear in Christchurch Youth Court at a later date.

"Police wish to thank members of the community who provided information that helped with the swift resolution of this serious incident," a spokesperson said.