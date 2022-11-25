Friday, 25 November 2022

2.55 pm

Two arrested after dramatic police chase

    Road spikes were unsuccessfully used before a local helicopter was deployed to help track the vehicle. Photo: RNZ / Richard Tindiller
    Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch on Thursday.

    A 22-year-old man appeared in court today facing charges relating to the incident.

    A 15-year-old youth will appear in Christchurch Youth Court at a later date.

    "Police wish to thank members of the community who provided information that helped with the swift resolution of this serious incident," a spokesperson said.