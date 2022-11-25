Two arrested after dramatic police chase

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to a fleeing driver incident in Christchurch on Thursday.
A 22-year-old man appeared in court today facing charges relating to the incident.
A 15-year-old youth will appear in Christchurch Youth Court at a later date.
"Police wish to thank members of the community who provided information that helped with the swift resolution of this serious incident," a spokesperson said.