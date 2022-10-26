Two arrested after meth lab found in Christchurch

Photo: File image

Two people have been arrested after the discovery of an alleged clan lab in Christchurch.

Police found what they believe to be a methamphetamine lab with multiple firearms inside on Wordsworth St, Sydenham, last week, the Herald understands.

It is understood the investigation forms part of Operation Cobalt – a nationwide crackdown on gangs.

Two people have been arrested as part of the discovery, including Christchurch woman Courtney Lea Scott.

The 28-year-old bartender faces 21 charges of offering to supply methamphetamine between April 1 and October 13 and three charges of supplying methamphetamine. The drug charges carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. She also faces one charge of offering to supply MDMA and one of failing to assist a police officer exercising a search power when requested to do so.

Scott had a brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday morning. Her lawyer, Chris Nolan, asked for the matter to be stood down until later in the day for a bail application.

-By Sam Sherwood