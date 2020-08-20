Two arrested after shooting in Christchurch

Thursday, 20 August 2020

    Two people have been arrested after a person was shot in the leg in Christchurch.

    Police were called to a Cranford St, Redwood, property about 10.45pm on Wednesday after reports a gunshot had been heard.

    The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.

    A man and a woman were arrested and are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

    A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to injure.

    A 26-year-old woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and possession of utensils for drug use.

    Police would conduct a scene examination at the Cranford St property today.

