Two arrested after shooting in Christchurch

Two people have been arrested after a man was shot in the leg in Redwood, Christchurch, last night. Photo: File

Two people have been arrested after a person was shot in the leg in Christchurch.

Police were called to a Cranford St, Redwood, property about 10.45pm on Wednesday after reports a gunshot had been heard.

The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.

A man and a woman were arrested and are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to injure.

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and possession of utensils for drug use.

Police would conduct a scene examination at the Cranford St property today.