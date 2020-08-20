Two arrested after shooting in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to a Cranford St, Redwood, property about 10.45pm on Wednesday after reports a gunshot had been heard.
The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.
A man and a woman were arrested and are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.
A 39-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm and wounding with intent to injure.
A 26-year-old woman has been charged with presenting a firearm and possession of utensils for drug use.
Police would conduct a scene examination at the Cranford St property today.