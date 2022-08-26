Two arrested after thousands of dollars in stolen property found inside Christchurch container

Police searched container yards on Wednesday and located the stolen property. Photo: Police

Police have recovered tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property linked to several thefts in Christchurch over recent weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said following the arrest of a 36-year-old man, police searched container yards in the city on Wednesday and located the stolen property.

A second man, aged 27, has now also been arrested.

Ballie said enquiries have found the alleged offenders were stealing to order, or attempting to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace.

"Anyone searching Facebook Marketplace or elsewhere online for a bargain should be extremely cautious.

"If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

"On-sold stolen items may be seized by police and the purchaser left out of pocket."

Baillie said there are a few simple ways to help keep your property safe, including:

Locking your vehicle.

Removing tools or other valuables from your vehicle.

Securing new builds as whiteware and other high-value items are installed.

Being mindful of how you carry and where you leave items such a laptops, phones and bank cards.

The two arrested men have been charged with a number of burglaries, theft from vehicles and using a document (stolen credit cards).

The 36-year-old has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear on September 14, while the 27-year-old is expected to appear tomorrow.

Inquiries are continuing into burglaries and thefts in the area.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.