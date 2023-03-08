Two badly injured in serious crash near Akaroa

Fire crews work to rescue the occupants of two cars. Photo: NZ Herald

Fire crews rescued the occupants of two cars that collided near Akaroa this morning, along with three puppies and their mother.

One person has been critically injured and another has suffered serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency’s Lynn Crosson said firefighters were called to the Christchurch-Akaroa Rd shortly after 9am.

Firefighters found a person trapped in each car and cut them free.

Fire crews also removed three puppies from one of the crashed cars - a firefighter was also seen carrying a dog in a small kennel.

Helicopters carried away two patients, one in a critical condition and another in a serious condition. Four people in total were injured.

At least 3 puppies and their mother have been rescued from one of the cars. Photo: NZ Herald

Police Acting Sergeant Jack Lawrie said the road would reopen with stop-go traffic.

"The puppies will be taken to a local vet where they’ll be assessed for injuries," the sergeant said.

The crash site is between Turrells and Kaituna Valley Rds intersection with State Highway 75 near Prices Valley.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as no diversions were in place but the road reopened shortly after 11am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been called and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

The highway was recently reduced to an 80km/h speed limit given the history of crashes on the road.

Christchurch-Akaroa Rd has been the scene of numerous crashes over the years - last year a car rolled 50m down a steep bank after coming off the rural road.

The seriously injured driver crawled to the top of the bank where he was found by people driving past.

- Nathan Morton and George Heard