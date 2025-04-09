Two businesses badly damaged in Bromley blaze

Two businesses in an industrial building in the Christchurch suburb of Bromley have been badly damaged by fire, Fire and Emergency NZ says.

The blaze broke out in a commercial building on Maces Rd on Monday afternoon, sending thick black smoke across the city.

Crews from the Anzac, Christchurch City, Woolston and Spreydon stations responded to the blaze at 12.52pm.

Fenz assistant fire commander Dave Key said the blaze had been contained by 1am on Tuesday.

But he said the fire was deep-seated in some of the material stored within the building, so the remaining fire crew worked alongside a bobcat and digger to put it out.

Fire crews battling the large industrial building fire on Maces Rd, Bromley. Photo: Geoff Sloan

There were a number of businesses in the building, Key said.

But it is too early to say where the fire started.

He said two businesses - one that imports products for the likes of $2 shops and another that recycles old computers and cell phones - were worst affected.

About half the building was badly damaged and there is extensive smoke and water damage in the other half, he said.

Fire investigators and insurance companies are looking into the cause of the fire.