Two deaths, 1355 new cases in Canterbury

Photo: Getty Images

Two more deaths and 1355 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Canterbury areas.

Nationally, there are 7043 new cases, 468 hospitalisation and five other deaths, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of case numbers today is 7415 - a reduction from last Saturday, when it was 8475.

The Ministry said the latest deaths reported are for people who have died over the previous three days.

Delays to reporting can be associated with people dying with Covid, rather than from it, and the virus being discovered only after they have died.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid is now 744 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 11.

The latest deaths include two people from Cantertbury DHB area and one each from the Northland, Auckland region, Waikato and MidCentral and Southern areas.

One person was aged in their 60s, three were their 70s, two in their 80s, and one was over 90.

Three were women and four were men.

Hospitalisations

There are 468 people in hospital throughout the country today, including 63 in Canterbury areas.

Nationally, there are 15 people in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 60.

Cases in hospital: total number 468: Northland: 31; Waitemata: 75; Counties Manukau: 60; Auckland: 94; Waikato: 39; Bay of Plenty: 12; Lakes: 2; Tairāwhiti: 0; Hawke’s Bay: 13; Taranaki: 5; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 8; Wairarapa: 0; Hutt Valley: 9; Capital and Coast: 11; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 64; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 2; Southern: 31

National cases

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (200), Auckland (1989), Waikato (435), Bay of Plenty (266), Lakes (122), Hawke’s Bay (191), MidCentral (273), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (193), Tairāwhiti (75), Wairarapa (70), Capital and Coast (436), Hutt Valley (193), Nelson Marlborough (287), Canterbury (1203), South Canterbury (152), Southern (782), West Coast (85), Unknown (2)

There were 76 new cases identified at the border.

- ODT Online