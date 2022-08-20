Two deaths and 342 Covid-19 cases in Canterbury

There are 3302 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health reports. There are 342 cases and two deaths in Canterbury.

There have been a further 10 deaths of people with Covid, with 467 people in hospital and seven in ICU.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 515, while last Saturday there were 594 people in hospital.

The spread of people in hospital by area includes: Northland: 17; Waitematā: 61; Counties Manukau: 39; Auckland: 54; Waikato: 76; Bay of Plenty: 19; Lakes: 11; Hawke's Bay: 41; MidCentral: 25; Whanganui: 4; Taranaki: 8; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 3; Capital & Coast: 19; Hutt Valley: 15; Nelson Marlborough: 6; Canterbury: 40; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 6; Southern: 18.

Of the new cases 212 were in Southern, 342 in Canterbury and 35 in South Canterbury.

There are now a total of 1824 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid is now 10.

Of the 10 people whose deaths being reported today, three were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, and one was from the Southern region.

One was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was aged over 90. Of these people, three were women and seven were men.

Those in hospital included 43 cases of people who are unvaccinated or not eligible and three cases of people who have had one dose.

It also included 63 cases of people who are double vaccinated and 268 cases of people who have had at least one booster shot.

There are 26,786 active community cases, identified as people who've had Covid in the last seven days and are not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand has now had 1,697,709 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.